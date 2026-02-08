Savant Capital LLC Buys 9,781 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,567,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,854,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 333,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $158.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $163.00 target price on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.1%

DHI opened at $156.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.