Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 2,145 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $39,596.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 216,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,119.02. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 79,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,411,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 315,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,289.94. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,337,061 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 693.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook. Read More.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

