Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. Energizer has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.82 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. The trade was a 150.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,250.79. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Energizer by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 967.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 top-line and adjusted EPS beat — Energizer reported adjusted EPS of $0.31 (vs. ~$0.26 consensus) and revenue of $778.9M, driven partly by the APS acquisition contribution. These beats demonstrate underlying revenue strength. Read More.

Q1 top-line and adjusted EPS beat — Energizer reported adjusted EPS of $0.31 (vs. ~$0.26 consensus) and revenue of $778.9M, driven partly by the APS acquisition contribution. These beats demonstrate underlying revenue strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance-sheet moves — operating cash flow of ~$149.5M, free cash flow of ~$124.2M and >$100M of debt reduction improve liquidity and reduce financial risk. Read More.

Strong cash flow and balance-sheet moves — operating cash flow of ~$149.5M, free cash flow of ~$124.2M and >$100M of debt reduction improve liquidity and reduce financial risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Distribution expansion and strategic initiatives — company commentary and a deep-dive piece highlight distribution growth plans that could support longer-term sales but also require near-term investment. Read More.

Distribution expansion and strategic initiatives — company commentary and a deep-dive piece highlight distribution growth plans that could support longer-term sales but also require near-term investment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation chatter — one note points to a valuation-driven rating upgrade despite operational weaknesses; this may support the stock only if execution improves. Read More.

Analyst/valuation chatter — one note points to a valuation-driven rating upgrade despite operational weaknesses; this may support the stock only if execution improves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin pressure from tariffs and integration costs — management flagged tariffs and transitory operational inefficiencies that compressed gross margins in the quarter. Read More.

Near-term margin pressure from tariffs and integration costs — management flagged tariffs and transitory operational inefficiencies that compressed gross margins in the quarter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2 guide — Energizer set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.40–$0.50 versus consensus near $0.79, signaling a pullback in near-term profitability expectations and likely driving selling pressure. Read More.

Disappointing Q2 guide — Energizer set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.40–$0.50 versus consensus near $0.79, signaling a pullback in near-term profitability expectations and likely driving selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weak organic trends and limited pricing power — commentary and analysis highlight a sharp organic sales decline in Q1 and softer category demand, suggesting growth will rely on acquisitions and execution. Read More.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

