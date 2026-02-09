Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $166.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.42.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BE
Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.0%
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $402,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after buying an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.