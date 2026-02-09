Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.08 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

