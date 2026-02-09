Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Adient

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Adient by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adient this week:

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.