Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.
Regal Rexnord Stock Up 5.9%
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,060. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,904.40. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Regal Rexnord
Here are the key news stories impacting Regal Rexnord this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Huge data‑center traction — management highlighted data‑center E‑Pod wins worth about $735M and said initial E‑Pod shipments are expected to start in early 2027, supporting longer‑term secular growth and a much larger backlog. PR Newswire: Q4 results & data center orders
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and margin expansion — Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.51 topped expectations and adjusted gross margin improved ~50 bps year‑over‑year; adjusted EBITDA and net income were up, signaling improving profitability. Zacks: Q4 earnings surpass estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — JPMorgan raised its price target from $190 to $230 and kept an overweight rating, providing near‑term upside and institutional validation for the growth story. Benzinga: JPMorgan raises PT
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced — the company declared a $0.35 dividend, which can attract income‑seeking investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Yahoo Finance: Dividend announced
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance provided — management set EPS guidance of $10.20–$11.00, which roughly brackets consensus; guidance shows strong profitability expectations but the range is wider/lower than some sell‑side midpoints. Regal Rexnord press release / slide deck
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 sales of ~$1.52B were a touch below consensus (~$1.54B), which tempered the topline narrative despite the EPS beat. MSN: Q4 revenue miss
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.
The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.
