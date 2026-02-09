JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $121.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results

Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade

Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes

Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds

Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower

Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL’s valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

