Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 477,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after purchasing an additional 828,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $1,640,900,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

