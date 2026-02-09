JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $79.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,706,000 after buying an additional 3,234,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $183,475,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 11,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,161,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,881 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat consensus — Affirm reported an EPS beat and revenue growth with GMV up ~36% year-over-year, underscoring healthy transaction and merchant momentum. Affirm Q2 earnings beat (MarketBeat)
- Positive Sentiment: Customer and merchant metrics improving — active consumers and transactions per user rose, supporting repeat-use traction for Affirm’s BNPL offerings. Affirm BNPL volumes jump (PYMNTS)
- Positive Sentiment: New partnership expands reach — Affirm signed a deal with Virgin Media O2 to offer device financing in the U.K., which should broaden merchant distribution and product adoption. Affirm and Virgin Media O2 partnership (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Some analyst support remains — Morgan Stanley recently upgraded the stock to Overweight, reflecting buy‑side interest despite mixed signals. Morgan Stanley upgrade (AmericanBankingNews)
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance roughly in line — Affirm updated fiscal revenue targets that were generally in line with expectations, leaving less new directional information for investors. Q2 results and investor presentation (Affirm IR)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data shows no meaningful change — the reported short interest figures are effectively unchanged and do not appear to be driving today’s move.
- Negative Sentiment: Credit metrics deteriorated — Affirm increased loan-loss provisions and noted higher installment loan delinquency rates, which raised concerns about credit quality and pressured the stock. Earnings beat highlights growth and credit concerns (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — several firms (JPMorgan, Stephens, RBC) lowered targets this morning, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations and adding selling pressure. Analyst price-target changes (Benzinga / MarketScreener)
Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.
