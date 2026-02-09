JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $79.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Affirm Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,706,000 after buying an additional 3,234,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $183,475,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 11,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,161,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,881 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

