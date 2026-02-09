JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target to $41.00

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLSH. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Bullish Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of NYSE BLSH opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,370.50. Bullish has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $4,540,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $91,782,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth $2,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bullish in the third quarter valued at about $27,080,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth about $92,824,000.

Positive Sentiment: High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bullish After Earnings

High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell‑side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Rosenblatt Price Target Note

Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell‑side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Bullish Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital‑asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Earnings Summary & Transcript

Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital‑asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. JPMorgan Price Target Note

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting “significant losses, modest growth” underscores continued profitability concerns and may keep downside pressure until writedowns stabilize. Crowdfund Insider: Losses & Growth

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

