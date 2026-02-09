Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.17.

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGS opened at $279.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.44. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $298.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $403.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,654,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Madison Square Garden

Here are the key news stories impacting Madison Square Garden this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on MSGS from $240 to $305 and assigned an “overweight” rating — signaling firm analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels (~9% uplift noted by the firm). This upgrade is a clear positive catalyst for buyer interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise

JPMorgan raised its price target on MSGS from $240 to $305 and assigned an “overweight” rating — signaling firm analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels (~9% uplift noted by the firm). This upgrade is a clear positive catalyst for buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and coverage emphasize strong revenue performance: revenue grew ~12.7% year-over-year to $403.4M and topped consensus — an encouraging sign for top-line momentum across MSGS’s sports and live-entertainment businesses. Positive commentary from management on revenue drove supportive market reaction. Q2 Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights and coverage emphasize strong revenue performance: revenue grew ~12.7% year-over-year to $403.4M and topped consensus — an encouraging sign for top-line momentum across MSGS’s sports and live-entertainment businesses. Positive commentary from management on revenue drove supportive market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and analyst previews are now available for detail review — useful for parsing guidance, segment trends (MSG Sports vs. other businesses), and management comments but not new catalysts by themselves. Review the transcripts if you need detail on ticketing, media rights, or cost items. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcripts and analyst previews are now available for detail review — useful for parsing guidance, segment trends (MSG Sports vs. other businesses), and management comments but not new catalysts by themselves. Review the transcripts if you need detail on ticketing, media rights, or cost items. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus materially: MSGS reported $0.34 EPS vs. $0.66 expected (despite revenue beat). The earnings shortfall is the primary near-term negative — it can pressure sentiment until analysts and investors see sustained margin recovery or clearer guidance. Earnings Miss Coverage

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

