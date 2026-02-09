AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $138.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial set a $134.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE AGCO opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21. AGCO has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in AGCO by 46.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

