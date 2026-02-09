JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $120.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Illumina Stock Down 10.4%

ILMN opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Illumina by 14.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

