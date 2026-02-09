Embecta’s (EMBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMBC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. Embecta has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.07.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,195,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,537 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,373,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Embecta by 0.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Embecta by 40.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,884,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 542,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.71 vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue $261.2M vs. $258.1M; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight execution on core products. Embecta Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.71 vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue $261.2M vs. $258.1M; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight execution on core products. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $25 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor sentiment and momentum. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $25 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor sentiment and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%) — supports income-focused investors and may attract yield-seeking flows. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%) — supports income-focused investors and may attract yield-seeking flows. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available (slides, call transcript, presentation) for investors wanting detail on product trends, margin drivers and regional performance; these provide transparency but no new catalyst by themselves. Earnings Presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available (slides, call transcript, presentation) for investors wanting detail on product trends, margin drivers and regional performance; these provide transparency but no new catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.80–3.00 is modestly below sell‑side consensus (~$2.89), which could cap upside as investors weigh near-term growth headwinds vs. one-time execution positives. Guidance Details

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

