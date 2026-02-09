Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE SPG opened at $199.86 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $64,542.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,480. The trade was a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Simon Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Featured Articles

