JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $108.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $94.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This trade represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an "overweight" rating on ORLY even after trimming its price target from $114 to $108, signaling continued confidence in medium‑term upside.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a "Buy" rating on ORLY, supporting demand from bullish institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI issued a "Buy" on the stock, adding another pro‑growth analyst voice after the quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 comparable‑store sales target of 3%–5% and reiterated accelerated North American store expansion, supporting longer‑term revenue growth assumptions.

Neutral Sentiment: Revenue trends remain healthy: Q4 revenue rose ~7.8% year‑over‑year, comps +5.6% and store count reached ~6,585 — shows steady business momentum but not enough by itself to offset guidance concerns.

Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes and earnings summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo highlights) emphasize ORLY remains attractive for long‑term holders despite near‑term headwinds.

Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $0.71 vs $0.72) and FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.10–3.20 came in below the Street, creating downward pressure on near‑term expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Following results, several analysts trimmed forecasts and some models were reduced — a catalyst for additional selling or more cautious positioning.

Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ORLY from "outperform" to "neutral" with a $96 target, reflecting more guarded near‑term outlook among some sell‑side firms.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

