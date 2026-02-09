Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Impinj from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Impinj in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day moving average of $174.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Impinj has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 666,192 shares of company stock valued at $105,288,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,840,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $36,259,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $12,160,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $19,362,000.

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

