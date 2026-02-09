ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADEN. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
