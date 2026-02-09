BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on BCE from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of BCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BCE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.85.

BCE stock opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1 year low of C$28.73 and a 1 year high of C$36.59. The company has a market cap of C$31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.06.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

