Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$85.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$81.43.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

BDGI opened at C$68.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.28. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$33.62 and a 12-month high of C$82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$330.48 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities analysts predict that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

