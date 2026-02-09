Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$13.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.45.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$19.89.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

