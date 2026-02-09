Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.45.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 0.9%

LSPD opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of C$428.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

