Barclays Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.45.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.48.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

