Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cameco to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCO

Cameco Stock Performance

CCO opened at C$155.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$182.72. The firm has a market cap of C$67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$142.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.63.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.