Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$19.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose Trading Up 5.7%

GOOS opened at C$15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$9.54 and a one year high of C$21.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.08.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$272.60 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.6222664 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Canada Goose named Patrick Bourke as President, North America — investors often view experienced, region-focused hires as a catalyst for execution and revenue growth in a key market. Article Title

Canada Goose named Patrick Bourke as President, North America — investors often view experienced, region-focused hires as a catalyst for execution and revenue growth in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an “overweight” rating on GOOS and still sees significant upside despite trimming its price target from C$22 to C$19 — the maintained buy view gives investors an analyst-backed reason to buy the dip. Article Title

Wells Fargo kept an “overweight” rating on GOOS and still sees significant upside despite trimming its price target from C$22 to C$19 — the maintained buy view gives investors an analyst-backed reason to buy the dip. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings previews and analyst coverage are active ahead of/after the quarter, keeping GOOS in focus; previews highlight the same revenue strength but margin risk that appeared in reported results. Article Title

Earnings previews and analyst coverage are active ahead of/after the quarter, keeping GOOS in focus; previews highlight the same revenue strength but margin risk that appeared in reported results. Negative Sentiment: Q3 showed revenue growth (reported ~14% higher) but profit fell year-over-year and the company missed profit expectations, citing higher marketing and cost pressure — the results raised margin concerns. Article Title

Q3 showed revenue growth (reported ~14% higher) but profit fell year-over-year and the company missed profit expectations, citing higher marketing and cost pressure — the results raised margin concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the profit miss and increased marketing spend pressured the stock (shares slid in earlier trading), highlighting investor sensitivity to margin dynamics even as top-line diversification proceeds. Article Title

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors.

