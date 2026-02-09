Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.85 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Trading Up 6.5%

TSE:DML opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1,029.20%.The business had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Denison Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 360,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.82, for a total value of C$2,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,243,200. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The company is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group, which manages its Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.

