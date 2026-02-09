Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DBM. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.47.

TSE DBM opened at C$10.20 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$893.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.35.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$795.09 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

