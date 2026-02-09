NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.0%
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.
