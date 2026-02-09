MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.43.

MDA Space Stock Down 1.4%

MDA stock opened at C$34.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.28. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$20.22 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDA Space had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 7.22%.The firm had revenue of C$409.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$2,056,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 313,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,523,500.70. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

