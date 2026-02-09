Haywood Securities Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$71.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective cut by Haywood Securities from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.25. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$31.38 and a 52-week high of C$61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

