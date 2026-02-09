BTIG Research Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.45.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.10. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.48.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

