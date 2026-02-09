BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on BCE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Down 2.2%
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter. BCE had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1120864 EPS for the current year.
BCE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.
BCE News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting BCE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: National Bank raised its price target to C$39 and kept an “outperform” rating — a clear buy-side signal that implies meaningful upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its target from C$33 to C$37, signaling improved conviction from a large institutional analyst. BayStreet.CA
- Positive Sentiment: Technical note — shares have crossed above their 200-day moving average, which traders view as a bullish technical development that can attract momentum buyers. AmericanBankingNews
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its target slightly to C$39.50 but maintained an “outperform” rating — still positive in absolute terms but a modest pullback from prior optimism. BayStreet.CA
- Neutral Sentiment: Desjardins cut its target to C$40 (from C$41) but left a “buy” call intact; another mixed signal that keeps multi-analyst upside intact despite small haircut. BayStreet.CA TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of BCE’s Q4 results and CEO comments emphasizes a focus on premium customers and revenue mix — strategically positive for ARPU but potentially limiting market-share gains if competitors cut prices. WTOP – Q4 Snapshot MSN – CEO comments
- Negative Sentiment: An opinion piece warns investors to wait for a specific trigger before buying BCE, which can sap near-term demand from cautious retail/institutional flows. MSN – Opinion
About BCE
Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.