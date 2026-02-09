TD Securities Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$11.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.9%
Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 EPS for the current year.
Key Lightspeed Commerce News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG cut its target from C$16.00 to C$15.00 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside (~17.8% vs. the reference price) and support from an institutional buyer. BayStreet — BTIG rating
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its target to C$13.00 from C$15.00 but kept an “outperform” rating, signaling that one major bank still expects modest upside (~2.1%). BayStreet — RBC rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Q3 2026 earnings call transcript is available for details on management’s commentary about margins, customer trends and guidance — worth reviewing for forward signals but not an immediate directional catalyst by itself. MSN — Q3 2026 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported quarterly results: revenue C$428.71M and EPS C$0.21, but the company still shows a negative net margin (~-11.75%) and negative ROE — mixed fundamental read that leaves valuation and profitability questions unresolved. MarketBeat — Quarterly results
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus lowered its target to C$12.00 (from C$15.00) and moved to “hold,” signaling reduced conviction and adding selling pressure. TickerReport — Stifel note
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its target to C$12.00 (from C$14.00) and set a “hold” — another large shop reducing its outlook. BayStreet — Barclays rating
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target sharply to C$11.00 (from C$15.00) and put a “hold” rating, representing one of the largest downside re-views and likely a key driver of near-term bearish sentiment. BayStreet — TD Securities rating
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.