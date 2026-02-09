TD Securities Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$11.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.45.

TSE LSPD opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$19.89.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of C$428.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.5970516 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

