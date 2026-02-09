Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$34.25

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$34.25 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.43.

Aecon Group Stock Up 7.2%

ARE stock opened at C$37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 266.36, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.36. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.74.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

