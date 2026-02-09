Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $131.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.70.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

