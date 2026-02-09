Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $81.29 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,761 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $81,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after buying an additional 541,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 89.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413,394 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE DECK opened at $115.51 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

