Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 576,020 Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,020 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americas Gold and Silver were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter worth about $10,574,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,570,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,123,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 869,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $7.13 on Monday. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

