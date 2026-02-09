Gruss & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.5% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after buying an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,181,556,000 after acquiring an additional 514,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after purchasing an additional 715,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

