Apple Inc. $AAPL is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Trading Up 0.8%
Apple stock opened at $278.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple preparing to allow third‑party voice AI/chatbots (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude) in CarPlay — a strategic shift that could boost in‑car services, user engagement and partnerships across the AI ecosystem. Apple plans to allow external voice-controlled AI chatbots in CarPlay
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 results (higher‑than‑expected revenue and EPS, large iPhone sales) continue to support investor confidence and explain why AAPL is outperforming many Big Tech peers after the AI‑led sell‑off.
- Positive Sentiment: EU says Apple Ads and Apple Maps should not be designated under the Digital Markets Act — avoids potential regulatory constraints and commercial disruption in Europe. Apple Ads and Apple Maps should not be designated under Digital Markets Act, says EU
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and bullish price targets remain — several firms have reiterated Outperform/Overweight calls and above‑consensus targets (median recent target ~$310), underpinning investor interest. Evercore ISI stays Outperform on Apple
- Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in new Big Tech ETF offerings and continued institutional buying signal durable demand from funds and passive vehicles. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data currently shows anomalies (reporting zeros/NaN) and offers no clear signal on bearish positioning — not market‑moving as reported.
- Neutral Sentiment: Global memory‑chip shortages raise questions about iPhone pricing vs. margin trade‑offs; could preserve margins (price increases) or dent volume if Apple raises prices — impact unclear near term. Pricier iPhones? Global memory chip crunch puts spotlight on Apple
- Negative Sentiment: Apple has scaled back its AI health‑coach initiative (project “Mulberry”), highlighting execution and monetization challenges for new paid services tied to health/wearables. That could temper parts‑of‑services growth expectations. Apple Scales Back AI Health Coach Plans
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing insider selling is visible in regulatory filings; while routine at large cap firms, it can be interpreted negatively by some investors when concentrated.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
