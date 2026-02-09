Apple Inc. $AAPL is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $278.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

