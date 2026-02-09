Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 7.1%

AVGO stock opened at $332.49 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.