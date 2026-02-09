Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 4,608 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

