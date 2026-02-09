Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $332.49 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

