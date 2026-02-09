Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Increased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total value of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $332.49 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.