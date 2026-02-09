ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $261,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $149.28 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $149.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

