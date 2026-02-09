New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 152.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Texas Instruments News

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Deal announcement

Announced acquisition of Silicon Labs for ~$7.5 billion — a definitive all-cash agreement that would supply volume for TI’s new 300mm fabs and is intended to drive substantial cost synergies and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Bull case

Strong AI/data-center demand: management commentary and recent coverage highlight ~70% year-over-year growth in TI’s data-center power-management business — a high-margin market that helps offset softer industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Rosenblatt note

Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $240 price target, signaling continued upside from some sell-side desks. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term).

Improving cash generation and policy tailwinds — TI’s free cash flow recovery, falling capex expectations and CHIPS-act tax incentives improve the company’s ability to fund dividends, buybacks and M&A (supports valuation longer term). Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Pursuit report

Earlier reports indicated TI was pursuing Silicon Labs prior to the deal — confirmational coverage continues while the transaction progresses toward close; watch timing and regulatory/close risks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context.

Recent quarter: a slight EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall left some headline weakness, but management’s data-center strength and Q1 guidance range partially offset the pain — the earnings surprise is small and being judged in context. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. KeyCorp/Zacks note

Analyst downgrade: KeyCorp cut TXN from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure short-term sentiment and flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares and director Mark Blinn sold 3,144 shares in early February (SEC filings). Multiple insider sales can be read negatively by some investors even if routine. Bahai Form 4 Blinn Form 4

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

TXN stock opened at $221.44 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $228.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

