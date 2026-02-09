Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $197.90 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237,606 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $197,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $332.49 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.