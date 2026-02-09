Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 9.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $156,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

