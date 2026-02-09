New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 7,299 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $65,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after buying an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $149.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $629.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

