Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

NYSE EL opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results

Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade

Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes

Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds

Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower

Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL’s valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

