3,578 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Bought by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $12,710,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $265.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $271.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.00.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
